Rs 5,14,800 burgled from office of SRC chemical private limited in Pune

The office of SRC Chemical private limited, located on the third floor of Archie's court on Shankarsheth road, Ghorpade peth, was burgled between 6.45 pm on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday.

According to the case registered at Khadak police station under Section 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code, Rs 5,14,800 is missing.

According to police, the burglar(s) entered the third floor office through a sliding window located in the pantry, then moved to the office area and broke open a wooden drawer which contained the cash.

The complaint in the case has been filed by Saji Chacko Joseph, 47, manager at the company and a resident of Gokulnagar. Assistant police inspector Vaibhav Pawar of Khadak police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:54 IST