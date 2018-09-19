Sex racket busted in Camp, two rescued

The social security cell of the city crime branch rescued two Uzbek women who were forced into prostitution and arrested two pimps identified as Shabnaz Altaf Meena (29) from Karnataka and Suresh Laxman Rathod, a resident of Nanded in connection with the prostitution racket.

The police have now launched a manhunt to arrest the third absconding accused identified as Sachin Sathe. Social security cell incharge Manish Zende, who received a tip-off in connection with the case, raided Sterling House in Pune camp where the prostitution racket was underway and rescued the victims.

The raid was supervised by assistant commissioner of police Bhanupratap Barge. The suspects have been booked under the relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:25 IST