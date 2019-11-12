Shelter Associates seminar to discuss sanitation, housing for urban poor in Pune

pune

Pune-based Shelter Associates will be celebrating their silver jubilee by conducting a day-long seminar on data driven development, inclusive sanitation and housing for the urban poor. This will be held at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, SB road on November 15.

Pratima Joshi, an architect and social entrepreneur, co-founded Shelter Associates in 1994 with a view to transform the lives of the urban poor through sanitation and housing initiatives. Shelter Associates comprises architects, social workers, geographic information systems (GIS) analysts and community workers.

“With poverty mapping as one of the core competencies, Shelter Associates has till date surveyed at least 2,87,000 households in the urban slums of Maharashtra. We have also facilitated social housing projects in Pune and Sangli Miraj , directly impacting 9,000 individuals, said Joshi.

The day-long seminar will cover these aspects and more with technical sessions on data, sanitation and housing. The key note address will be given by Ratnakar Gaikwad (IAS), former chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, while speakers like Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC; Summet Choudhary, digital advisor to three smart cities in India and Ranjit Naiknavare, director Naiknavare Developers will be presenting their views on the subject of the seminar.

Shelter Associates has till date facilitated at least 18,000 home toilets, in the slums of selected urban cities of Maharashtra such as Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel and Sangli over the last five years.