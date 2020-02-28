Shirur MP Amol Kolhe bats for airport at Chakan MIDC

pune

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:23 IST

Shirur MP and actor Amol Kolhe has demanded a change of site for Pune’s new international airport, from Purandar to Chakan.

“I have submitted the demand to construct the new airport at Chakan MIDC. The area is developing at a fast pace and houses a number of industries. Almost all automobile industries are located in this area. At least one domestic airport, if not for an international one, is needed in the MIDC area.” Kolhe said.

Kolhe’s comment comes after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recently announced that the state government “will take a decision”, on the Purandar site soon.

Addressing a public rally at Khed on February 5, Pawar said, “As far as shifting the site of the proposed airport is concerned I shall take a decision after reviewing the projects. A provision of Rs 500 crore will be made for the new airport in the state’s annual budget. It is fixed that Pune will get a new airport, but the site will be confirmed soon. The state government will give four times the compensation against the present ready reckoner rate for land acquisition purpose.”

Reacting to Pawar’s comment, Kolhe said, “I too heard Pawar’s announcement. It has been my demand since day one that an airport should be constructed at Chakan MIDC. Despite Chakan having potential, the airport site was shifted to Purandar. If the deputy CM is conducting a review, I will definitely take the lead and bat for the airport at Chakan.”

Pune-Nashik highway to be completed in a year-and-a-half

MP Kolhe said that as soon as he was elected as the PM, his main focus was to complete the pending work of the Pune-Nashik highway. “After conducting marathon meetings with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Pune district collectorate, most issues have been resolved. Tenders for Manchar, Chandoli, Alehphata bypasses will open on March 17. The work on the six-lane highway is Pune-Nashik highway will be completed in a year-and-a-half ,” he said