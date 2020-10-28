Slum land acquisition at Kamgar putla begins

pune

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:04 IST

The district administration and the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) has begun the process to acquire slum land near the Kamgar putla (statue) for the Pune metro.

Notices have been published by the district administration for the same and a list of beneficiaries for rehabilitation is also being drawn up.

The slum land near Kamgar putla is needed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), mainly to develop the for Civil Court multimodal metro hub.

Recently, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a review meeting with Maha-Metro and the PMRDA on the metro work. Pawar appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to handle the land acquisition and asked for jobs for slum dwellers to be provided on the metro project.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha- Metro, said, “We have given our requirements to the concerned authorities. Now the district administration, PMC and SRA are carrying out the land acquisition. Along with Maha-Metro, PMRDA also requires land near the Kamgar putla slum.”