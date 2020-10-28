e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Slum land acquisition at Kamgar putla begins

Slum land acquisition at Kamgar putla begins

Notices have been published by the district administration for the same and a list of beneficiaries for rehabilitation is also being drawn up

pune Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pawar appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to handle the land acquisition and asked for jobs for slum dwellers to be provided on the metro project.
Pawar appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to handle the land acquisition and asked for jobs for slum dwellers to be provided on the metro project.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

The district administration and the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) has begun the process to acquire slum land near the Kamgar putla (statue) for the Pune metro.

Notices have been published by the district administration for the same and a list of beneficiaries for rehabilitation is also being drawn up.

The slum land near Kamgar putla is needed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), mainly to develop the for Civil Court multimodal metro hub.

Recently, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a review meeting with Maha-Metro and the PMRDA on the metro work. Pawar appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to handle the land acquisition and asked for jobs for slum dwellers to be provided on the metro project.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha- Metro, said, “We have given our requirements to the concerned authorities. Now the district administration, PMC and SRA are carrying out the land acquisition. Along with Maha-Metro, PMRDA also requires land near the Kamgar putla slum.”

top news
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In