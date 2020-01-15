Southern Command pays homage to martyrs on 72nd Army Day

pune

Southern Command organised a wreath laying ceremony on Army Day at the National War Memorial in Pune to pay homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to mark the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa, on January 15, 1948. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from Lieutenant General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

The day is marked by ceremonial events all over India.

The event in Pune was graced by Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who laid the wreath in remembrance of the martyrs.

The Southern Command which is responsible for guarding the country’s western and southern borders, has taken part in all major military operations since Independence and has also provided succour to the citizens in times of natural calamities and other disasters. On the occasion of the 72nd Army Day, the officers and soldiers of the Southern Command resolve to uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army and to preserve the integrity and security of the nation.