State has imposed undeclared emergency in India: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday said that India was undergoing a state of undeclared emergency and the state government was not following the Constitution of the country.

Azad was addressing media persons at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at the Pune Railway Station and said, “Bhim Army will ensure that the country follows the Constitution laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar. The country cannot be run by diktats from Nagpur and the Bhim Army will make efforts to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in 2019 and the task will begin in Maharashtra,” he said.

Azad arrived in a convoy sporting a copy of the Constitution with a large number of blue flag waving supporters.

Replying to a query on permission being denied to hold a public rally at the SSPMS ground here, Chandrashekhar said that the police was acting against the constitutional principles of the country. He said that he was being prevented to speak to the people while Hindutva leaders like Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide have been let off by the state government. “What is the guarantee that these two Hindutva leaders will not incite trouble again?” he asked.

Lashing out at the state government, Azad said that nobody can stop him from going to Bhima Koregaon. “We are the sons of Ambedkar and the Constitution has given us the fundamental rights to practice our rights. It were the words of Ambedkar to go to the Bhima Koregaon memorial and I am following his words in letter and spirit and the state cannot prevent me from going to Bhima Koregaon obelisk. I will undertake a padyatra (walk) till Bhima Koregaon and if need be will go on a bullet towards the memorial which reminds us of Dalit pride and valour ,” he said.

When asked about the letter given by the arrested activists in the Bhima Koregaon case to the district court drawing his attention towards their incarceration, Chandrashekhar said, “Those arrested in the case have been framed and are innocent people. There is a letter which says that there is a danger to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but I believe that humanity is in danger and there is a need to throw the BJP out of power,” he said.

Chandrashekhar also took a dig at the Dalit leadership and said, “The Ambedkarite movement has been let down by some Chatukar (yes men) who have done huge damage to the Dalit community and the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar. We have to be careful and watchful of such leaders and adopt principle of morals, dignity, sincerity and honesty in our lives,” he said.

Azad was accompanied by a large number of Dalit youths from the Bhim Army led by its city unit president Datta Pol. Pol said that had the police given permission, it would have been a huge rally in the city. Pol demanded that rights of Dalits and minorities must be protected in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

