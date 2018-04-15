State Level Eligibility Test results likely to be delayed by a month

Aspiring teachers, who had applied for the State Level Eligibility Test (SET) will now have to wait for one more month to get the results.

SET results are required to attain the position of an assistant professor at colleges and universities in the state.

This year’s exams under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were conducted on January 28.

According to the varsity officials, the new software intro

duced is taking time to prepare the results. Therefore, the results are likely to be published after a month.

This year, the candidates were provided with one OMR sheet for two papers during the test, and following which, the first answer key was released online.

As per the rules, after the release, grievances of all the candidates were taken into account to make the necessary changes.

However, the second answer key is yet to be released and the officials stated that it will be directly declared with the results.

The delay is being caused to ensure minimisation of all correction errors in the papers, informed the officials.

This year, which is the 34th edition of the test, a total of 78,312 candidates had enrolled, of which 62,699 were present for the test.

The test centres were located in Pune, Mumbai, Solapur, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Nanded, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Panaji (Goa).

The exams, which are a mandatory requirement for the job of an assistant professor, were conducted in three parts, with 50 questions worth 100

marks in Paper I and II, to be completed in 1 hour 15 minutes, and Paper III with 75 questions for 150 marks in a period of 2.5 hours.