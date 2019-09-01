State minister confirms disqualification of PA Inamdar as Pune Muslim bank chairman

pune

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:11 IST

Subhash Deshmukh, minister for cooperation, marketing and textile on August 28, confirmed the order of Satish Soni, commissioner for cooperatives and registrar, cooperative societies, Pune; which disqualifies PA Inamdar, chairman, Pune Muslim Cooperative Bank, from holding his existing position for one term.

Soni’s order, dated April 18, 2019, stated, “Under the powers of Maharashtra Cooperatives Society (MCS) Act, I hereby order disqualification of PA Inamdar for violation of Section 78 (1) of the Act for one term and till completion of the said tenure, cannot hold any post like chairman, committee member or director in the said institution.”

Soni issued the order, based on a complaint lodged with his office in the matter of disqualification of chairman PA Inamdar from the said bank for a tenure of six years.The complaint was lodged by SM Iqbal, Asif Khan and Imtiaz Shikilkar. Inamdar had filed an appeal challenging the comissioner’s order under Section 252 of the Maharashtra Cooperatives Act, 1960, before the office of cabinet minister for cooperation, marketing and textile.

On November 20, 2017, and November 28, 2017, Soni had passed orders under Section 81 3 (C) of the MCS Act and appointed BH Bodakhe as the test auditor of the bank on complaints of irregularities, fraud and misappropriation of funds committed by Inamdar in the bank.

On completion of the test audit, Bodakhe had submitted his report on July 19, 2018, recommending action for removal and disqualification on two issues as mentioned in the report be taken against Inamdar and asked him to file his reply within 15 days.

The hearing on the show cause notice issued to Inamdar lasted for seven months and on April 18, 2019, the cooperatives commissioner issued the disqualification notification.

Inamdar approached the Bombay High Court on April 24 which ordered that the minister of cooperation will decide the appeal within one month. The minister heard all the parties before passing the said order.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 18:11 IST