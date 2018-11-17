State table tennis: City’s Sakpal stuns top seed D’souza to earn cadet category title

Playing with aggression is the style of Radhika Sakpal and according to her, it helps her to tame any player.

Pune player, Sakpal who with her ferocious game defeated Sana D’souza of Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Association 4-0 to clinch the title in the cadet category of the 49th inter-district and 80th state table tennis championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Friday.

Everything went into the favour of Sakpal right from the start.

“I was nervous yesterday night that I had to play Sana again, but my coach explained me and told me to play my natural game and I did it and it turned out to be the easy match,” said Sakpal.

After winning the first game12-10, Radhika clinched next three games 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in the span of 20 minutes.

“I had my chances but could not play properly today,” said D’souza after the match. D’souza who came out with a below-par performance in the first three games was leading the fourth game 5-2 before Sakpal raised her game to complete a victory.

“I was following sir’s (coach) instructions and it helped me to keep the focus. I like to play an aggressive game and it is my style of playing,” added Sakpal.

In the cadet category’s doubles match which held on Thursday night, Sakpal partnered with Jennifer Varghese to beat D’souza and Hardee Patel 14-12, 8-11, 11-13, 11-2, 11-2.

Vartikar bags sub-junior title

Another talented girl from the city, Pritha Vartiakr defeated Tiya Wagh of Thane 11-2, 15-17, 11-1, 11-3, 11-6 to lift the sub-junior girls title.

Kirkole goes down

Top-seeded for the tournament, city girl Nabh Kirkole had an off day on the court as she lost the final 11-7, 1-11, 9-11, 3-11 against the Riya Kothari of Akola.

Quotes:

Radhika Sakpal (winner)

I had lost to her (Sana) in the team championship final. That was on my mind but before the match started, I just focussed on my basics and in the end I completed easy victory.

Sana D’souza (runner up)

I did not play an attacking game today and made few silly mistakes as well which cost me the match. Overall tournament was good for me. I played with the quality of players.

Results: (Finals)

Men: 2-Siddhesh Pande bt 12-Bhavesh Apte 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 15-13, 11-4.

Boys:

Midget: 2-Kaustubh Girgaonkar bt 1-Varad Lohat 11-5, 11-6, 11-6.

Cadet: 3-Akshat Jain bt 1-Gaurav Panchangam 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2.

Sub junior: 1-Havish Asrani bt 2-Jash Modi 11-4, 11-8, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9.

Junior: 2-Deepit Patil bt 1-Raegan Albuquerque 9-11, 6-11, 6-11, 15-13, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10.

Youth: 1-Siddhesh Pande bt 6-Ashwin Subramanian 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5.

Girls:

Midget: 2-Riya Kothari bt 1-Nabha Kirkole 7-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3.

Cadet: 3-Radhika Sakpal bt 1-Sana D’souza 12-10, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7.

Sub junior: 1-Pritha Vartikar bt 11-Tiya Wagh 11-2, 15-17, 11-1, 11-3, 11-6

Junior: 10-Diya Chitale bt 5-Vidhi Shah 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:17 IST