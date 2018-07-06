State takes policy decision to build toilets on 51 forts

The state government has taken a policy decision to build toilets on 51 forts in Maharashtra, with the help from NGOs, in the near future.

It was revealed in February 2018, through an RTI application, that none of the state-protected forts have toilets. BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni followed up the issue and raised a question in the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Answering the question, cultural minister Vinod Tawade said that earlier it wasn’t allowed to construct on protected sites. However, considering the number of visitors, particularly women tourists, the government has taken a policy decision to build toilets on 51 forts in Maharashtra.

“We are happy that government has taken the decision. All other details like costing, maintenance and permission fromthe state archaeological department and location will be decided in near future. This is just a beginning and the real work will start now,”said Kulkarni

“The main obstacle was the lack of funds. It was suggested that NGOs provide financial support through CSR activities. The Pune-based Aharnisham NGO has already shown an interest in building toilets on two forts. We are hoping for more such initiatives in the future,” she said.

Aharnisham plan to create a public fund for the toilet project, according to Sarang Kulkarni of Aharnisham.

In February, city-based trekker and chartered accountant Aditya Rathi saw the ordeal his friends had to face due to lack of public toilets at the Rajgad Fort, and he filed the RTI application which led to this action.