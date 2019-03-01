Symbhav’19 concludes on a high note, unites student community in Pune

The eleventh edition of the inter-collegiate annual cultural festival - Symbhav 19 - of Symbiosis Law School, Pune with the theme ‘Winds of Change’ was held between February 21 and 24, 2019. The festival was inaugurated by chief guest Air Marshal Vivek Rajhans, VSM, Commandant, MILIT, Khadakwasla and guest of honour, group captain, Ajay Kishore Mishra at the Vimannagar campus auditorium of Symbiosis institute on February 21.

Air Marshal Vivek Rajhans in his speech said, “Symbhav is the flagbearer of the university’s motto ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbhakam’ (the whole world is a family)”. He said that learning cannot be confined to formal education and applauded the students responsible for organising the fest and expressed hope that they will act as catalysts in the growth of the institution. He also encouraged students to assist in national cause and deliberated on niche topics of the ethics of war and the weaponization of space.

R V Srikara Prasad, convenor of the festival emphasized that the aim of culture was to bring together everyone in the ecosystem. “ Symbhav creates similar avenues through initiatives such as social impact week and street plays centred around road safety,” he said.

The opening ceremony was followed by a spectacular dance performance which was based on the theme of woman empowerment, revolving around Shiva Tandav, classical Bulgarian dance form and a Hip-hop dance sequence. The dance performances showcased the change surrounding deep-rooted prevalence of inequality in the society. The dance performance was followed by a play ‘Mere Hisse Ki Dhoop’ based on the life of Rohingya refugee crisis.

Abhigyan Chatterjee, 1st Year BBA LLB said,“Ever since we came into college we kept hearing about how amazing Symbhav festival is. After having experienced it for the first time, I can say that Symbhav is a life-changing experience.”

On February 22, the cultural festivals began with the fashion show being the most awaited event of the festival. Though there were a variety of events for students to participate, the fashion show ‘ABLAZE’, had maximum audience rooting for it. The team of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune, who walked the ramp on themes like LGBT awareness, menstruation, and female feticide was crowned the winner and were awarded Rs 20,000.

Swathi Gopinath, second year BA LLB, said,“Music, fun events, working for the fest, amazing food, practising for the college band, that we are a part of - we can’t express how much we love all of this and more that Symbhav has to offer. Symbhav is an emotion.”

The major attraction of Symbhav 2019 was the Pronite event featuring Prateek Kuhad, an Indian singer-songwriter and a musician who has gained international notice since his 2015 debut album, In tokens and Charms. The event, held on February 23, 2019, at SLS, Pune was Prateek Kuhad’s show, with a footfall of 1,800 students from across the city.

Sporting events were also a part of the festival. A variety of sport events like football, basketball, badminton and lawn tennis were hosted on the next two days of the events.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:18 IST