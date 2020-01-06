Take appropriate action against Satara highway contractor, Pune collector tells NHAI

pune

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:50 IST

Dodging potholes on the pockmarked Satara highway has become challenging for motorists, triggering a demand to suspend toll collection on the stretch till it becomes motorable.

Following multiple complaints, district collector Naval Kishore Ram has finally written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take appropriate action against the contractor, hinting at the possibility of shutting down the Khed Shivapur toll plaza.

The long-pending work of the 14-year-old Pune-Satara national highway began in 2010 and was to be completed by March 2013, but it’s been more than six years and the work is still pending. The expansion work has resulted in a chaos of traffic and an increase in toll charges.

“There is no order of shutting down the toll plaza, but I have asked the NHAI to take appropriate action against the contractor. Following a site inspection, the officials found that the road was not motorable and the contractor had violated safety norms, illegal diversions, service roads and extension of the six lanes,” said Ram.

According to officials, the contract of the Satara highway stretch is between Reliance Infrastructure and NHAI. According to the contract, the highway was to be extended to six lanes. However, after repeated complaints to repair the current road stretch and complete the extension, the work on the Satara highway has been unfinished for a long time.

“The decision regarding the highway will bring relief to thousands of commuters who use the road often,” added Ram.

Vivek Velankar, a city-based activist said, “We inspected the road and the condition has gone from bad to worse. Earlier, when the road had four lanes, it would take two hours to travel. Now, with the never ending construction and extension of the road to six lanes, it takes 2:45 hours to travel due to the innumerable diversions.”

“The work of the extension from four lanes to six lanes began in 2010. We are in 2020 now, and the work has not been completed. Though the collector has written to the NHAI, I don’t think it will make much difference. It will take two months for the NHAI to acknowledge the letter, then another six months for the Central government to react, by then the extension might be completed and then this letter will become irrelevant,” added Velankar.

-The Pune Satara highway connects Pune to Satara, Sangli, Karad and Kolhapur

- In 2004, work began on the four-lane and it was completed by 2010. Later, the four-lane road was converted into a six-lane road.

-The six-lane work on Pune Satara National Highway was supposed to be completed by March 2013, but work is still pending

-The toll on Pune-Satara road is Rs 90 one way

-Many citizen groups have also started online petition to stop the toll

- Naval Kishore Ram had earlier set a deadline of February 2020 to finish the patch work on the road