Talk of realignment between MNS, NCP

During a 120-minute interview, Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar found a common target in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

pune Updated: Feb 21, 2018 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
MNS chief Raj Thackarey (left) interviews NCP president Sharad Pawar at the ‘Shodh Marathi Manacha’ festival at the BMCC grounds in Pune on Wednesday.
The bonhomie between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and NCP supremo was clearly on display on Wednesday when the former interviewed the latter in Pune at a public event, triggering talks of possible realignment of forces in the state.

The interview was organised as a part an event “Shodh Marathi Manacha” by the Jagatik Marathi Academy, whose head, Ramdas Phutane shares proximity with Pawar and the congress.

In 120-minute interview, Thackeray and Pawar found a common target in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while heaping praises at each other.

