Technical snag in IAF aircraft leads to 1 hour runway shutdown at Pune airport

The Lohegaon airport runway in Pune was shut down for an hour on Friday due to a technical glitch in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft at around 11 am which led to multiple flight delays from the airport along with one diversion of an incoming flight to Pune.

“The aircraft that belonged to the IAF suffered technical glitch on Friday morning owing to which the runway at the airport had to be shut down for an hour which led to a diversion of a civilian flight,” informed sources in the IAF said.

Confirming the development, Pune airport director Ajay Kumar said, “IAF had asked us to shut domestic operations from the airport for an hour in the morning. We were told to hold all the operations for an hour until the technical glitch in one of its aircraft that had happened in the morning was resolved.”

This led to more than six delays in the arrival as well as departure, while one of the Pune-bound flights had to be diverted to Mumbai, Kumar said.

“As the issue with the IAF was resolved we immediately opened the runway. However, besides this, severe fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi added to the problem of flight delays from the Lohegaon airport. Many flights along with the Air India Pune-Delhi direct flight in the morning were delayed by an hour.”

An Air India flight to Chandigarh from Pune along with the incoming flight from Hyderabad was also delayed. Besides this, two other Pune-Delhi flights were delayed due to the fog at Delhi airport.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:37 IST