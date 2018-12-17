The social wall connecting most climbers in Pune

The sport of climbing is growing in the city with more people from different age categories developing an interest.

Rock Aliens climbing gym is in Arun Society, is the destination if climbing is your sport. Tuhin Satarkar, the Sahyadri conqueror, trains here. As do at least fifteen other climbers of various expertise.

“I am climbing here for the last nine years. I keep coming back to climb,” says Nitin Khanna, a businessman, who as a recreational climber has scaled hills of Mulshi and Sinhgad fort.

“For me, climbing is a complete sport which increases your mental strength, removes fear and also develops your physical strength. I climb to stay fit,” says Khanna.

“I love doing both, indoor and outdoor climbing. I have climbed Badami caves in Karnataka and also peaks in Goa and Hyderabad. I also climb as a recreational sport,” says Atharva Phadke.

Climbing Gym

Name: Rock Aliens climbing gym

Where: 413, Arun Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar

Timing: Opens at 6pm

Fees: Rs 100 for one session and Rs 1,000 per month

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:54 IST