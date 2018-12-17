The social wall connecting most climbers in Pune
The gym began in 2013 and has six walls which one can climb.pune Updated: Dec 17, 2018 14:54 IST
The sport of climbing is growing in the city with more people from different age categories developing an interest.
Rock Aliens climbing gym is in Arun Society, is the destination if climbing is your sport. Tuhin Satarkar, the Sahyadri conqueror, trains here. As do at least fifteen other climbers of various expertise.
“I am climbing here for the last nine years. I keep coming back to climb,” says Nitin Khanna, a businessman, who as a recreational climber has scaled hills of Mulshi and Sinhgad fort.
“For me, climbing is a complete sport which increases your mental strength, removes fear and also develops your physical strength. I climb to stay fit,” says Khanna.
“I love doing both, indoor and outdoor climbing. I have climbed Badami caves in Karnataka and also peaks in Goa and Hyderabad. I also climb as a recreational sport,” says Atharva Phadke.
Climbing Gym
Name: Rock Aliens climbing gym
Where: 413, Arun Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar
Timing: Opens at 6pm
Fees: Rs 100 for one session and Rs 1,000 per month
First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:54 IST