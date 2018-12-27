Three dead, two injured in separate accidents on X’mas day in Pune

On December 25 night, three men were killed in two different accidents in the city. The three deceased have been identified as Eric Joseph Rodrigues, 25, a resident of Mozeswadi in Wadgaonsheri; Amerya Ravishekhar Akhare, 25, a resident of Wagheshwarnagar in Wagholi and Pravesh Kasbe, 21, a resident of Devgirinagar in Aurangabad.

The two incidents also left two people identified as Vishal Vijay Sattavan-Rajput, 19, a resident of Rajangaon in Aurangabad, and Shanian Colen, 21, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Dapodi injured.

In the first incident which happened on Aundh road at 730 pm, a PMPML bus rammed into a two-wheeler, killing Kasbe and leaving Rajput injured. A case under Sections 279. 304(a) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 119/177 of Motoe Vehicle Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the PMPML driver. Police sub inspector SD Darade of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

In the second incident which happened around 1pm , Rodrigues and Akhare were riding on a Honda Dio from Brahma Sun City in Sinhagad road to Kalyaninagar to drop Colen home. A red Maruti Suzuki Bezza coming from the opposite side in Kalyani nagar, hit the Dio head-on, killing the two men.

“One of them worked at Tech Mahindra, Kharadi campus and the other man and the girl were looking for jobs after graduation,” said assistant police inspector Gurudutta More of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case. The police are on a lookout for the unidentified driver of the red car. A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

