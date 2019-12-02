Truck collides with 2-wheeler on old Pune-Mum highway; runs over pillion

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:22 IST

A pillion rider who was travelling with a friend on a two-wheeler was killed on Sunday morning, after a truck, which was trying to overtake the two-wheeler, ran over them on the old Pune-Mumbai highway.

The truck driver identified as Sanjay Pandurang Kotare, 41, a resident of Itgyal village, Nanded has been arrested and was produced before the local court on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Keshav Khandade, said police.

According to police, the incident occurred at 4.15 am on Sunday. Khandade was riding pillion with his friend, identified as Avdhut Prandurang Pichad, 25, a resident of Khadki. The two were returning to Pune from Khopoli via old Pune-Mumbai highway. While Khandade, succumbed to the injuries, Pichad, who also sustained injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital where he recorded the complaint.

According to the complainant, the rear bumper of the truck hit the two-wheeler AND both, Khandade and Pichad fell. Khandade went under the rear tyre of the truck and died on the spot.

The truck which Kotare was driving is registered in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, said police.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dehu road police station against Kotare.