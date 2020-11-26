e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two injured as containers collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Two injured as containers collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Devidas Gheware, incharge, Sinhagad police station, rushed to the spot and summoned the fire brigade officials to remove the victims who were stuck in the damaged vehicles

pune Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:06 IST
Nadeem Inmadar
Nadeem Inmadar
Mangled remains were removed from the spot and the highway was opened for traffic within thirty minutes.
Mangled remains were removed from the spot and the highway was opened for traffic within thirty minutes.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Two container vehicles coming from opposite directions collided on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Swami Narayan temple at 3 am on Wednesday.

According to police, two people have been injured in the accident and six cars have been damaged which piled up onto each other following the accident. No casualties were reported in the accident.

The drivers of the containers have been identified as Dnyansagar Natarayan ( 35), a resident of Chennai and Dhanush Selvam ( 35), a resident of Tamil Nadu. Police have booked Selvam on charges of rash and negligent driving.

The injured has been identified as car driver Gokarnlal Malik Ram ( 29), a resident of Wadgaonsheri and the second injured it yet to be identified, said police.

Devidas Gheware, incharge, Sinhagad police station rushed to the spot and summoned the fire brigade officials to remove the victims who were stuck in the damaged vehicles.

“The accident took place in quick succession before the respective vehicle drivers realised what was happening. We have booked the container driver for endangering lives of other commuters using the road,” he said.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade, said, “Two persons were stuck in the cars as the vehicles piled up in the accident. Our team rushed with the necessary equipment and gears and first aid was administered. No casualties were reported in the accident.”

“Initially the mangled remains were removed from the spot and the highway was opened for traffic within thirty minutes,” he said.

top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In