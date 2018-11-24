Two killed as car hits road divider, three other vehicles in Pune

Two men working with an information technology company in Pune were killed and three others were injured after the white Maruti Suzuki A-star they were travelling in hit the road divider near Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) circle in Aundh in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Prateek Pramod Ram Shettiwar (29) and Rahul Ramchandra Nayar (28), both residents of Aundh, who were headed towards Shivajinagar when the accident happened. While the two deceased were sitting in the front seats of the car, the injured include the two occupying the backseat and the driver of the Tempo Traveller that the car rammed into after hitting the divider.

The driver of the Tempo Traveller who was injured was identified as Shivaji Srihari Jagdale, 32, a resident of old Sangavi. He was headed home when the incident happened and has suffered a fracture in his leg.

“The two others were identified as Rohit Barman, 24, and Neelam Aswal Negi, who were sitting in the backseat of the car and are currently unconscious at Aundh hospital,” said police sub-inspector SD Darade, adding that they were travelling in a white Maruti Suzuki A-star.

According to the police, near Kasturbha chowk, the car driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the road divider and crossed over and collide with the Tempo Traveller coming from the opposite direction. The car was in such speed that even the Tempo Traveller could not break the car’s stride and it hit two to three vehicles before finally coming to a halt.

“The two deceased were from Kerala and Chandrapur,” said Darade of Poona Gate police outpost in Chatuhshrungi police station jurisdiction.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, 447 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the deceased car driver at Chatuhshrungi police station. However, pending the revival of the two other passengers of the car, the police have not been able to identify who among the two was driving the car.

