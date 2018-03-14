Two men, one minor arrested for stealing 16 two-wheelers in Pune

Pune police recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from two men who were arrested last week. The two men, both natives of Rajasthan, were identified as Balram alias Sawarmal alias Sawariya Hukamaram Chaudhury, 21, and Babulal Gopalram Gena, 19, according to a statement issued by Vishrambaug police.

The police also apprehended a minor boy after investigating the case further. One TVS moped, worth Rs.60,000, was recovered from his possession.

On Friday, police sub-inspector (PSI) Mahendra Patil of Vishrambaug police station was patrolling the area under the Vishrambaug police jurisdiction. Based on information provided by two of his team members, PSI Patil arrested the two men who are natives of Nawa area of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. While Chaudhury lives in Dattanagar area of Wai in Satara, Gena maintains a residence near Akkalkoth temple in Bhawani peth area of Pune.

The two were caught while riding a two-wheeler which was also reported stolen. Upon investigating, the police found vehicles reported stolen from multiple parts of the city. While Vishrambaug police station had five and Faraskhana had three such cases, Khadak, Kothrud, Pimpri, Chandannagar, Kondhwa, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Sinhagad road police station had one case each against the vehicles found in their possession.

The recovered vehicles included 10 motorbikes and five mopeds, collectively worth Rs.4,02,000, besides the moped found in the possession of the minor boy. The total recovery from the three of them was worth Rs.4,62,000.