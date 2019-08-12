Two-month-old infant kidnapped from Pune railway station platform

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:43 IST

The Pune railway police have registered a case against unidentified persons for kidnapping a two-month-old baby.

The baby belongs to Laxmi Raju Chavan (35), a resident of Mehboobnagar district in Telangana. The incident took place on Thursday at 3 pm.

According to the police, the victim has five children and they were all on platform no. 2 of the railway station. One of the kids wanted to use the washroom, so the mother put the infant in a cloth swing and took her child to the washroom. When she came back, the child was missing.

Chavan filed a complaint on Saturday. The railway police have deployed five teams to nab the unidentified person.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 16:43 IST