Two-wheeler pillion rider dies in accident near Market Yard

The deceased has been identified as Manjula Prakashh Yenkachi (35), a resident of Malavali. She was riding with her nephew, identified as Akash Sagar (20), a resident of Parihar chowk, Aundh.

pune Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(c)(k), 184, and 187 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Market Yard police station
A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(c)(k), 184, and 187 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Market Yard police station
         

A tanker driver was booked for causing the death of a two-wheeler pillion rider near Market Yard on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manjula Prakashh Yenkachi (35), a resident of Malavali. She was riding with her nephew, identified as Akash Sagar (20), a resident of Parihar chowk, Aundh.

The tanker driver was identified as Santosh Prakash Gaikwad (32), a resident of Nimgaon in Shirur. He fled the spot and was later caught by the police, but released on bail.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(c)(k), 184, and 187 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Market Yard police station. Police sub inspector SP Shinde of Market Yard police station is investigating the case.

