Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi in Pune on Dec 7

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:38 IST

Nine days after taking charge as Maharashtra’s new chief minister, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune on December 7 when he arrives for the annual conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police in the city.

Organised at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Baner, Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the three-day event on December 6. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pune when he arrives,” said Milind Narvekar, Shiv Sena secretary and a close aide of Thackeray.

This will be the first meeting between Thackeray and the prime minister after last month’s dramatic political developments in Maharashtra in which the Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-standing alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and formed a government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The conference is being organised by the union home ministry and everything is being coordinated from Delhi.”

A senior official from the district administration said preparations were on in full swing for the conference and Shah is scheduled to stay in the city for two days and attend the first day’s session on narco-terrorism. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also scheduled to attend the conference which was held in Gujarat last year.

The three day annual conference of the top-most police officials from across the country assumes significance in view of the scrapping of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu & Kashmir and law and order issues in Kashmir and elsewhere in the country.

