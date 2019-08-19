‘UGC is taking various initiatives to bring academic reforms to India’

pune

In a bid to improve the evaluation and learning system in higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Ministry of Human Resource and Development has organised a two-day workshop. The workshop will take place on August 19 and 20. The inaugural function of the workshop was held on Monday at the Sir C V Raman auditorium, The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. Swati Mujumdar, pro vice-chancellor, Symbiosis Skills and Open University was the chief guest. Manoj Kumar, joint secretary, UGC western region was also present for the event.

In her inaugural address Mujumdar said, “There are many institutions which do not have a business programme to record their evaluation systems, administration system or keep a track of assessments. So to have a business module is important along with the learning programme and you must develop some tool which will help you to evaluate your examination.”

Giving the details of the workshop, Kumar said, “This workshop has been organised to enrich the knowledge of all those who are interested in examination and evaluation in higher institutions. UGC has constituted a committee for the evaluation of education in the country and is taking various initiatives to bring academic reforms to India.”

“Improving the graduate outcomes of the students, promoting link of students with the industries, ensuring that teacher vacancies at any point of time does not exceed as per the sanction strength are some of the objectives we are working on. The purpose the workshop is to understand and discuss about higher education reforms. There will be various sessions and hands-on activities by eminent speakers.”

