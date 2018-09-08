Use legitimate means to visit foreign lands: Ministry of external affairs

The overseas employment and protector general of emigrants division of external affairs convened the second annual protector of emigrant’s conference on Friday in the city where senior officials including Dnyaneshwar Mulay, secretary, ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs, appealed to Indian residents to visit foreign lands using legitimate means.

Mulay said, “The flow of Indians across the globe has increased multiple folds. While the accessibility has been increasing, citizens must also adhere to rules and regulations while travelling abroad to avoid any problems related to immigration and emigration.”

If the rules and regulations are not followed, ultimately people have to face legal consequences outside the country as well, he said.

Mulay gave details on the various measures taken by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) in the last four years to promote safe and legal migration. He also outlined the new initiative of MEA to empower the emigrant before the departure by imparting them with the free pre-departure orientation training (PDOT) and benefits of other similar schemes.

He said, “PDOT scheme has received an overwhelming response and more than 19,000 emigrants have undergone the training since its launch in January 2018. We have also been able to help numerous people staying out of the country from the Indian community welfare fund.”

According to Mulay, it has now become very easy for the common man to approach the government of India which has in return increased their trust in the government.

“The residents’ faith on the MEA has increased significantly over the years because of the proactive approach the government has taken. We are trying our best to help all the emigrants as well as the immigrants by handling the issues very positively in the favour of the citizens” he said, adding that safety and security of the people is our primary concern.

