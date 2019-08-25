Veggie prices drop in Pune as market registers good supply

pune

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, on Sunday, witnessed a drop in vegetable prices as the market received ample supply from neighbouring districts. The prices of vegetables like cucumber, bitter gourd, okra, cluster beans and ridge gourd saw a declining trend.

“We did not receive ample supply of vegetables due to the floods in western Maharashtra over the last few weeks. However, the situation has normalised now, and hence, supply has regularised this week. Prices have reduced as there is an increase in the supply of vegetables to the market,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune

Okra and cluster beans were sold at Rs 250-300 per 10 kilogrammes and Rs 250-Rs 400 per 10kg against Rs 300-Rs 350 and Rs 500-Rs 550 respectively last week. On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables arrived at APMC, Pune.

The prices of cucumber decreased from Rs 150-170 per 10kg last week to Rs 80-120 per 10kg this week. The prices of bitter gourd dropped from Rs 300-330 per 10kg to Rs200-250 per 10kg this week.

However, due increased demand prices of onions increased from Rs 180-200 to Rs 200-250 per 10kg.

At least 2,500 bags of tomatoes and one truck of green peas arrived at APMC, Pune, on Sunday. A total of five vans of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts. A total of 50 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Sunday.

Commodity August 18 August 25 (Wholesale rate per 10kg)

Ladies’ finger ₹300-₹350 ₹250-₹300

Cluster beans ₹500-₹550 ₹250-₹400

Cucumber ₹150-₹170 ₹80-₹120

Bitter gourd ₹300- ₹330 ₹200 - ₹250

Onions ₹180-₹200 ₹200-₹250

