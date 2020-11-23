Vitthal temple at Pandhapur, Dehu Sansthan closed for Kartik Ekadashi

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:16 IST

Religious places in the state reopened for the public on November 16 and all prominent temples, including Shree Vitthal temple in Pandharpur threw open their doors for devotees. However, the Pandharpur district administration issued curfew orders for November 25 and 26, so as to avoid public celebration of Kartiki Ekadashi (November 26), one of the most prominent days in the warkari tradition celebrated at Pandharpur every year.

Similarly, darshan of Lord Pandurang for the public will also be stopped for three days between November 25 and 27.

At Dehu, where the Samadhi temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj is situated, the temple will be closed for three days starting November 25. The decision has been taken by the Jagadguru Shree Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, Dehu, considering the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients in Pune district. The temple administration has appealed to residents to not come to Dehu as the temple will be closed for three days for devotees. The daily puja, kirtan and other rituals will be carried out by the Sansthan.

However, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi temple in Alandi will continue to remain open for devotees for these three days. The Alandi Devsthan trust has not taken any decision regarding closure of the temple and will follow all Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the state government.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will attend the Maha puja along with his wife on November 26 in the morning. Speaking about the arrangements, Vitthal Joshi, executive officer of the Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini, temple trust, said, “On November 26 morning, the maha puja will be held and before that the daily rituals will be conducted by the temple trust. Both Lord Vitthal and Rukmini Devi’s puja is done by the temple trust priests. The first puja will start at 1am and then at 2.20am deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar along with his wife will do the government Maha puja till 3.30am.”

“The temple will be open on November 23 and 24, but between November 25 and 27, it will be closed for public. Then, we will reopen the temple on November 28 and we will try to increase the daily visiting hours,” added Joshi.