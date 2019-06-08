Water cuts in Pune from June 10

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will introduce one-day water cut in a week in some parts of the city from June 10. The civic body’s water department issued a press statement on Friday.

With many residents depending on Vadgaon water treatment plant for drinking water needs, the civic body has decided to start water cut once a week across areas that get supply from the plant.

VJ Kulkarni, PMC water department head, said, “By considering less water stock and delay in monsoon, the step has been initiated. Curtailed water supply will be restricted to areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant.”

Areas which will not get water supply

Sunday - Baburao Sanas school and Dhayri area

Monday- Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj and Ambegaon

Tuesday - Hingane

Wednesday - Sahakarnagar, Dhankavdi and Balajinagar

Thursday- Katrajgaon, Sukhsagarnagar and Rajas Society

Friday – Ambegaon and Jambulwadi

Saturday - Kondhwa, Yeolewadi and Tilekarnagar

