‘We do 7-8 trips per cycle per day, on an average,’ says Zoomcars CEO 

Greg Moran CEO, Zoomcars PEDL spoke to Prachi Bari about how the cycle sharing scheme is booming in the city and what are the future prospects for it.

How has the response to PEDL share-a-bicycle scheme been so far?

We have got an amazing response from Pune and the demand for cycles is always on the rise. We are spread across many locations and campuses in Pune and we do an average of 7-8 trips per cycle in a day. We regularly take up maintenance of cycles from time to time so as to ensure that we keep the cycles in good condition for the users. Present across 10 cities, we have successfully completed 1.4 million rides till date.

Why do you think this scheme works?

We believe the ratio of population to motorised vehicles in most urban cities has reached unsustainable levels resulting in clogged roads, bad air quality, and reduced productivity. Cycles are the need of the hour to ensure cities can continue to grow without choking on infrastructure bottlenecks. We see cycles replacing most short distance motorised transport in the medium to long term.

What about the infrastructure needed for safety of the commuter?

The government has vowed to aggressively expand infrastructure over the next 2-3 years. Moreover, the frenetic urban pace coupled with the haphazard last mile connectivity creates a unique opportunity for Indian cycle sharing compared to other countries. In many instances, the cycle provides a very nimble option for individuals to bypass heavy traffic and save commute time. Coupled with the fact that cycles are incredibly cheap in India relative to other markets, it does make a compelling value proposition for several individuals.

What has worked for PEDL?

In the very first discussions with the government, listening will be your most important responsibility. The government always gives off hints and subtle clues around what will work and what will not. Often, companies miss out on these clues since they’re too busy pushing an agenda. Avoid this at all costs because this marks the beginning of a lopsided, one dimensional partnership that will likely never see the light of day anyway. After the first few discussions with the public-sector officials, always remember to recalibrate your partnership strategy/value proposition based on the inputs received. This careful recalibration will show that you have in fact listened and that you’re actively working for a mutual win-win.