When kids take over Ganesh festival in Pune, it’s ‘going green’ all the way

With an aim to spread the message of conserving the environment through a green Ganeshotsav, city kids opted for environmental friendly celebrations this year.

City children have come forth to spread the message of a green and clean celebration by pledging to be eco-warriors and do their bit to save the planet, while celebrating the homecoming of their favourite deity.

Dimple Somji, mother of Adaah Somji (7), says, “This year, we passed on the legacy of preparing for the Ganpati festival to Adaah. Her love for the deity has only increased through the years along with her conscience to save our planet. She made her own organic clay (shadu) idol with minimum assistance, understanding the procedure step by step. She painted it in various colours using her creativity. She set up the temple and makes the Ganpati thali (prayer plate) every day. She also learnt the Vakratund Mahakaya shloka and sings it during the aarti.”

Dimple adds, “Adaah was a volunteer at a Ganpati making workshop, where she helped other children make their own organic Ganpatis. The duty of looking after Bappa is entirely hers from this year onwards and her excitement is contagious.”

Shweta Saxena, parent of Shayna (4), said, “As a parent, I believe that physically creating something enhances the creative abilities of children. Hence, through eco-friendly Ganesh idol making from clay (shadu) helps me teach Shayna about the Indian culture and how she can be responsible towards saving the environment in her own way.”

At the Parakhs, for the last three years, they have been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols at home. Rishabh Parakh, father of Kanay (10) and Kian (5), says, “With the help of eco-friendly idols, I was able to teach the children the concept of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and how we need to take care of our mother earth for us and the future generation. This has made them not only enjoy the entire process, but also learn a very important message.”

What is shadu clay?

Shadu is natural clay and it does not cause pollution. The clay has high plasticity and is most suitable for making idols of Ganpati/Mahalaxmi/Gauri, religious statues of various goddess and clay animals. In Maharashtra, it is widely used for making Ganesh idols.

