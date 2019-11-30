e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Winter, a ‘hot affair’, in Pune this year

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2019 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Winter seems to be eluding major parts of Maharashtra so far this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday said that winter across the country will be warmer than usual.

In Pune, warm atmospheric conditions will keep the day temperatures close to the 30 degrees Celsius mark, whereas the minimum temperatures in the city will range between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, said IMD officials.

According to IMD, Maharashtra is clocking higher numbers in minimum temperatures despite partly cloudy skies which are caused by the low pressure area over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea. According to IMD, there is an associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, IMD, said, “When cooler winds go from north to the south, we witness winter, but the anticyclone is stopping the northerly winds from reaching the southern peninsula, resulting in higher temperatures here.”

According to IMD forecast, Pune will experience partly cloudy weather with slight drizzle of rain on December 3 and 4.

The maximum temperature will vary between 30 and 29 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will hover in the range of 17-15 degrees Celsius over the week starting from December 1 to December 6.

According to the agency, not just in Maharashtra, winter in most parts of central and peninsular India will also be marked by higher temperatures.

“Minimum temperatures over most parts of central and peninsular India are likely to be warmer than normal by ≥ 1 degrees Celsius. The season averaged mean temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degrees Celsius over most subdivisions of the peninsular India and some subdivisions of east and central India,” according to the Seasonal Temperature Outlook for December 2019 to February 2020.

According to Kashyapi, there is a visible increase in the minimum temperature in some parts of east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region and central Maharashtra; appreciably above normal in some parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

On Saturday, the temperature in Ratnagiri was at 24.8 degrees Celsius, Panaji at 24.4 degrees Celsius, Pune at 17.4 degrees Celsius, Ahmednagar at 11.2 degrees Celsius, Kolhapur at 21.1 degrees Celsius, Mahableshwar at 16.5 degrees Celsius, Malegaon at 18.3 degrees Celsius and Nashik at 17.3 degrees Celsius

top news
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News