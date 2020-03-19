With final exams cancelled, Pune schools decide to promote students based on yearly performance

pune

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:32 IST

With schools being closed down due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the question of promoting students to the next class cropped up as the final exams for all classes stand cancelled. Most city schools on Thursday decided to promote students to the next class after the state education department ordered the schools to take a call on the issue.

In a circular issued by the St Mary’s School, Pune principal Sujata Mallic Kumar stated, “Keeping in mind the current situation, we would like to inform you that the final examinations for this academic year, for Classes 1 to 7 stand cancelled. All students have been promoted to the next class. Report cards will be distributed to the students at the beginning of the next academic year, in June 2020. The ICSE and ISC Examinations 2020, have been postponed. The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified by the Council in due course of time.”

Similarly, Dr Kalmadi Shamrao High School (Secondary School) sent a notification to the parents stating, “It has been decided that the students of Class 5-7 will not write the final exams this year. The students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of their average performance throughout the year. Based on the directives of the government, the school will remain closed till March 31. Right now, we cannot predict whether the classes for Class 9-10 will begin in April or not.”

State education commissioner Vishal Solanki said, “Looking at the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, schools in our state have been closed down. So, we have instructed the school managements to take the decision on their own about promoting students to the next class at their level.”