Home / Pune News / YCM guard arrested for molesting paralysed girl

YCM guard arrested for molesting paralysed girl

The arrested man has been identified as Anil Maruti Swamy, a resident of Khadki Bazar area

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:54 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
As the victim was walking with a limp, the security guard approached her and told her that he is a police officer, according to her complaint
As the victim was walking with a limp, the security guard approached her and told her that he is a police officer, according to her complaint(HT PHOTO )
         

A 47-year-old security guard working at a hospital in Pimpri has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for molesting a 19-year-old paralysed girl. The incident happened at 9pm on Monday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri.

The arrested man has been identified as Anil Maruti Swamy, a resident of Khadki Bazar area.

The 19-year-old complainant was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of paralysis that makes it difficult for her to walk. As she was walking with a limp, the security guard approached her and told her that he is a police officer, according to her complaint.

“He approached her and started a conversation and spoke about physiotherapy among other things,” said senior police inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.

Swamy held her hand under false pretence of helping her walk and led her to a secluded side of the hospital, according to her complaint.

The man made sexually explicit comments and touched her inappropriately by taking undue advantage of the limp in her leg, according to the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 170 (personating a public servant) of Indian Penal Code at the Pimpri police station against the man.

