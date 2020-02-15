Your Space: Linguistic diversity of states must be respected, say readers

pune

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:21 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is doubling down on its election promise of Maharashtrianism to the fore, at least in terms of Marathi, the language. All school boards, CBSE and ICSE, apart from the state board, will now have to teach the language compulsorily as part of the curriculum in the state. Here is what our readers have to say about this...

The proposed bill by the Maharashtra government to make Marathi mandatory in all the schools across the state is prima facie a welcome step. However, it has many aspects. First the law. We Indians tend to follow rules only when nuisance power of the authorities is high. i.e. traffic signals are followed by motorists only if they spot a traffic police officer on the road. Necessity: In principle, language is a prerequisite for communication, and also it enables multiple opportunities in job, business or any other field. I am a Japanese language expert. For effective communication with Japanese clients, to avoid miscommunication, and for jobs like translation and interpretation, Japanese language proficiency is must. Similarly, in almost all fields like technical, medical and law, the prerequisite is high proficiency in English. If everyone in a certain locality in Mumbai can understand Hindi, and you are a Keralite shifting to Mumbai, learning Marathi is practically of no use. On the other hand, linguistic diversity of states has to be respected. In order to preserve harmony in the country, such steps to give importance to regional languages are need of the hour. Enjoying a language: This aspect comes into picture when it is not “must” to take language learning efforts for your survival, but in turn, you find a profound love in fields like poetry, literature among others. This aspect truly enriches the language, new authors and even publishers emerge. The government should ideally be supporting this aspect, it even does so by funding activities like literary festivals for example the Sahitya Sammelan. Rather than making something compulsory, if something is done to increase profound interest in the language, it will surely create a lasting impact.

Harshad Phadke

Each individual must insist on speaking Marathi

The first obstacle in making Marathi compulsory in schools is not a legal one. Of course it should be compulsory, since it is the state language. Other states have made their own state languages compulsory, ours is the only one who is dragging its feet. The main problem - perceived by the people who had their schooling in other languages - is that it’s considered “down market”, a perception very efficiently disseminated by media, movies, radio channels. The ‘English-educated” people think it not only demeaning, but even pointless to learn the local lingo. We are the ones who go out of our way to speak Hindi with anyone who is a “non-Maharashtrian”. Well, that guy may be non-Marathi, but non-Maharashtrian? They live in this state, right from their birth or at least 30-40 years and couldn’t care to integrate with it? They will make their children learn German or French as a second language, but not Marathi or Sanskrit. Unless the Marathi Manoos learns to stand up to others and insist on speaking Marathi and teach their children to follow suit, Marathi will not be a language, children will learn of their own volition. Until then, making Marathi compulsory seems inevitable. Add Sanskrit, too. Let people realise Sanskrit has a wealth of thought far greater than western Aristotle, Plato and Socrates combined.

Chandu Kale

You cannot force someone to learn a language

Every language has its own importance depending upon the region it is spoken in and the dialect, Marathi being no less. In my opinion, any language, be it of the state you live in or a regional one, cannot be forcefully taught to an individual. An option to teach and learn the same can definitely prove vital to the growth and knowledge base improvement of the students right from a young age though. Setting up centres that can provide you with all the necessities of learning the Marathi language and sharing the information related to them with students can be of great help. Although the sole decision of whether to learn Marathi (or any other language among the other options provided) should be taken by the students and their respective families instead of being made compulsory as a part of the curriculum.

Tanvee Washikar

There should be more Marathi teaching institutes

I think it is important for students to learn the language of the state. At the same time, options to choose another language should be provided. I regret not learning Telugu while in Hyderabad. As an adult, it took me a long time to even search for a Marathi teaching institute. Luckily, today we have the Communicative Marathi programme for non-Marathi speakers at the Mumbai University. They are also preparing such course for nurses, autorickshaw/taxi drivers. Wish each state university had open learning/online courses to spread the state language.

Gurudutt Kamath

Marathi should be compulsory up to Class 10

I do agree that Marathi should be compulsorily taught. Any language spoken without learning to read and write will go extinct. Very few people can read and write the ‘Modi Lipi’ now. Since the past few years, learning in English medium has gained importance. Though I am not in opposition of it, but to some extent it has become a craze that has been followed. I know outsiders migrating to Maharashtra for limited period may find it difficult to adapt to a new language, but in case of toddlers and students they pick up languages very fast. Therefore at least up to Class 10, I feel Marathi should be made compulsory.

Swati Dhole

You don’t need to have a cultural background to learn the language

Language is not a set of words, it is a collection of culture, traditions, history, gastronomy, everything. Loss of language is loss of all these. Many cultures have lost their identity in the world for the same reason. For children with families who don’t speak Marathi, nowadays people are learning foreign languages, for that do you require to have an NRI background? No. They will love the language when they will start to learn the language. I feel, Marathi must be taught in schools. Although children must be given fun texts and involved in games to make learning fun. Students should be provided with comic books like Chintu or work of authors like PL Deshpande.

Rahul Sahasrabuddhe

Marathi should be compulsory in colleges as well

It is essential to make Marathi language compulsory in SSC, ICSE, CBSC Boards. Of course in all primary schools Marathi should be part of the curriculum. In fact, Marathi should be the medium of studies. In colleges too, Marathi should be made a compulsory subject with compulsory passing with at least 50% marks.

Madhuri Datar

Knowing Marathi makes working in the state easier

I fully support the state government in their decision to make Marathi compulsory. In fact last year there was an agitation too in this regard. What is important is that students also realise the importance of the language for after education, when it comes to working in Maharashtra, this language will prove to be useful and it should be the student’s priority to at least make an attempt in knowing the language.

Shrinivas Varunjikar

Keep in mind that there are those who will suffer

While making learning Marathi compulsory, the government is failing to consider those who will suffer. Students with parents who have transferable jobs and those who move from other states and countries will suffer the most. It is very difficult to adapt to a new language midway, say you were to join a school in Maharashtra in Class 7. Students grades are bound to drop increasing the workload and pressure on them.

Anoop Panjwani

Why is there so much negative attitude towards learning Marathi?

The state government’s decision is applauded as students must learn the state language. Learning Marathi should not be a problem as two languages are taught in all boards, so till Class 7 all students from CBSE ,ICSE can learn Marathi and from Class 8 anyway they opt for foreign language, as they are scoring. Why there is so much negative attitude towards learning Marathi in other boards when in other states it is a done thing. One must learn the state language to get feeling of belonging to the state they live. It is a very good decision to make Marathi compulsory in all boards and it should be implemented as soon as possible.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar