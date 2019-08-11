Your space: Pune residents do not want to live the Hyperloop ‘fantasy’

pune

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses are the only medium of public transport for Punekars. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) constructed the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) for PMPML buses. However, both the buses and routes are poorly maintained. Leakages, torn seats, unhygienic conditions, poor cleanliness, broken handles and vibrating engines are a few of the problems observed in PMPML buses. What is surprising is that the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) and Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Association (PMRDA) are working towards transforming Pune into Smart City.

A Smart City provides effective public transport mediums to its residents. In Pune’s case, the core public transport system is in a pathetic condition. The metro and Hyperloop are alternatives. Pune is emerging as a mecca of software, social, scientific, cultural, and technological development. Hence, it is the responsibility of the civic authority to provide a better public transport system. How can a city be ‘smart’ if the basic public transport system is in a shambles? Why aren’t the PMC officials stepping forward to restore the worthiness of PMPML? I feel Punekars will be happy to witness a well-maintained bus service rather than a fantasy Hyperloop.

We must all work together for the enhancement of PMPML. Standing united will help seek solutions that will raise the graph of Pune’s development. Some joint initiatives, drives can be taken up by the PMC wherein the residents too can contribute. For example, PMPML enhancement drive and cleanliness maintenance drive can be undertaken. Let’s better PMPML service and transform it for future sustainability..

Arya Joshi

Beneficial for regular Pune-Mumbai commuters

I deal in dry fruits business and commute to Mumbai from Pune on a regular basis. Hyperloop will reduce travel time to 23 minutes, instead of the three hours that I take to cover the distance by train. The facility will be benefit regular Pune-Mumbai commuters, but it is affordable when the state government is spending crores of rupees on it? Comparing it with the PMPML bus service, I would suggest that there should be a balance distribution of funds, and preference should be given to buy new technology buses for the city. It will always be good to keep a balance of intercity public transport service and within the city transportation by the state government.

Vipul Alekar

Waste of taxpayers’ money

Hyperloop project will be a waste of taxpayers’ money. The project has not been taken up by any other country, then why is India keen to take up this fantasy project? The state government should rather shift their focus to Pune’s PMPML buses. The funds for Hyperloop should instead be given to PMPML and public transport services in other cities. I often travel by PMPML buses and the condition of buses is bad. Instead of working on Hyperloop, the railway authorities should come up with more intercity trains with less fare, as Hyperloop travel will be expensive.

Ramesh Chavan

Give Hyperloop funds to PMPML

I travel from Swargate to Hadapsar by PMPML buses every day. The buses are not up to the mark. The buses are old, lack new technology and often face breakdown. There is no ramp facility for senior citizens and persons with disability. The Hyperloop transport is futuristic. The government should give the Hyperloop funds to city transport services and repair city buses. There are people who cannot afford to travel by an autorickshaw, hence they travel by PMPML. Hyperloop transport services will be expensive. We want adequate PMPML buses using latest technology for the city.

Deepa Karale

Vested interests of politicians

In India, politicians have ruined the development agenda in every sector. They have their vested interest in bringing Hyperloop transport to the country. Nobody is interested in sustainable transport. They only want fancy projects and call it development, thus misguiding the public. The state government announces big projects, invest a lot of money, but then nothing happens about it and the money is wasted.

Prasad Jain

