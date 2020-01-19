Your space: Turning on the new leaf, with hope

pune

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:38 IST

There is one tradition that one needs to uphold every year, and that is making a New Year resolution. The first few days of the year is a perfect time to reprioritise your life and set goals for the months to come. I am trying to be more climate-conscious this year. The weather extremities have become a cause of concern and I will take all necessary steps to create awareness about climate change and environmental conservation. Last year, I had made a resolution of explaining the idea of planting trees to schoolchildren. I could keep the resolve because I persisted and followed up the plan with school authorities. I have been making new year goal plans since my schooldays and it has helped me in shaping my career as a professional.

Sebastian D’Cruz

Working towards a healthy lifestyle

In 2020, I have decided to make health and fitness my top priority. I will explore ways to boost my physical health and well-being and become an inspiration for others. The first step will be acknowledge my present fitness level and find out where I lack, be it exercising too little or not being able to control beverages with high sugar content . I will be true to myself about what I would like to improve or get rid of. Just making vague resolutions like ‘lose weight’ or ‘eat healthy’ isn’t going to be of any use. Hence, I will devise a plan with the help of a nutritionist or our family doctor to pinpoint the exact ways to achieve my goal. I will work towards achieving a healthier and happier lifestyle for 2020.

Saleem Mulla

Being positive is all that matters

New Year resolutions are easier made than kept. At the start of every year, we are bombarded with articles and newspaper ads which compel readers to join gyms or clubs as new year resolutions. All I believe is that a new year is full of promises and anticipation of what can be done. We must think positively and do our level best to improve ourselves. Being positive is all that matters and it is one of the only things you’re going to have besides you when everything else seems bleak at some point of time. Resolution has to be made every day and followed. Just making an announcement of resolution and feeling happy is not the answer.

Sukhada Kulkarni

Why the brouhaha over resolutions?

It is a basic human habit how we move towards the decision of making everything in our lives better just as the year changes. 2020 will be another attempt of ours at turning bygones of the past about making things right in our life. By December, we tend to push every mistake, every bad habit and almost everything that we look forward to making a resolution out of curiosity. After the usual brouhaha of new year resolutions, we tend to fall flat and are resolutions nosedive. By the time we recover from depression, it’s February and we realise that we should just let it all go. The trend of new year resolutions has become such that we may not be so persistent in practising our resolutions, but we are well determined in making the year ahead count.

Daljeet Goraya

Cut junk food, quit smoking and study hard

I have not made any resolution so far, but this year, I will study harder as it is my final year of degree course and I want to get into a good college. I also vow to go to the gym, quit smoking and cut junk food which I have been consuming since a long time. Most importantly, I will also find time to relax. I will interact more with my teachers and adopt new skills and knowledge. I will wish to overcome laziness and bring about a positive change in my personality. I will also educate my friends and colleagues on the art of being positive and bringing about changes in our lives for the greater good.

Naresh Trimukhe

Mission 2020: Spend more time with family

Satisfaction in our life is directly affected by the quality of our relationships with our near and dear ones. It is very important for setting up relationship goals which is also an important part of our life. The best way to do this is to become a good listener, gossip less and spend quality time with family and friends. So, in this year, I will try to include these relationship goals in my New Year resolution list. I believe that we must write down our goals and ponder over them through the year and judge whether we are following them in letter and spirit. We usually focus a lot on studies and other aspects, but often ignore relationship matters. This is because of our addiction to social media and other forms of digital platforms which are ruining our culture and destroying our relations with the people and our identity.

Sameer Shaikh

I aim to reduce alcohol intake

Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the Bible says love your enemy. To welcome 2020, I aim to drink less. I have reduced my intake from four pegs to two pegs. Heavy drinking causes health problems and I have decided to try and drink less alcohol.

Anoop Panjwani

Plant trees every month

As a responsible citizen, I have taken a pledge to plant at least five trees every month. We all need to become environment-conscious concerning the rising problem of pollution. I request everyone to make at least one such resolution which would be beneficial for a social cause.

Ashish Vaidya