Youth attacked with acid in Sadashiv peth

A 23-year-old was allegedly attacked with acid in Sadashiv peth on Tuesday night.

Rohit Thorat, a resident of 1620 Sadashiv peth, has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be critical.

His mother lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case. The mother has allegedly named another youth who may be responsible for the ghastly attack, according to police officials.

The accused had opened fire at the policemen who had tried to nab him.

Preliminary information from the police revealed that the victim, who was preparing for competitive exams, sustained severeburn injuries all over his body, including the face.

