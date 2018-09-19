13 injured as Cong, SAD workers clash in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Thirteen people were injured on Wednesday in clashes between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

Of the injured, five reportedly belong to the Congress while the rest are from SAD.

At Amritsar’s Bhilowal village, Congress and SAD workers reportedly got embroiled in a scuffle over installing a polling booth. Both the groups pelted each other with stones in which four person received injuries. Kathu Nangal station house officer (SHO) Harpreet Singh said they did not receive any complaint in this regard.

Polling was stopped for some time at Balharwal village of Fatehgarh Churian block in Amritsar after indiscriminate firing was reported between two groups. Even as no one got injured, the situation remained tense in the village. The police rushed there.

Amritsar SSP (rural) Parampal Singh said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered in this regard.

At Abadi Varpal village in Majitha block, a minor tussle occurred between the SAD and Congress workers in which an Akali volunteer, Rashpal Singh, got injured. He was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

At Aladinpur village of Khadoor Sahib block of Tarn Taran district, a minor scuffle between the SAD and Congress workers turned violent. Four workers of SAD and one of the Congress received injuries.

Former Akali MLA from Khadoor Sahib Ravinder Singh Brahmpura alleged that Congress workers opened fire at their workers. “Our workers received bullet shells in the firing,” said Brahmpura.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann said no firing was opened by anyone.

At Jhander village of Khadoor Sahib block, a minor tussle between SAD and Congress workers over installing a polling booth turned violent. A SAD worker and two Congress men received minor injuries.

In the evening, Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura with SAD workers rushed to Sadar police station demanding action against the Congress workers who allegedly opened fire at their men.

He said, “If police don’t take action against Congress workers, we will move the high court. He also got released some SAD workers the police had detained for a clash.

The SSP, however, said polling in the district remained peaceful.

Minor scuffles between SAD and Congress workers were also reported from Bedi Chhina and Othian villages of Harsa Chhina block, and Raja Sansi and Lodhi Gujjar villages of Chogawan block in Amritsar district.

