167 techies join Punjab Police as constable, will get ₹10,000 for 2 years

Youth with similar degrees may be enjoying top white-collar jobs elsewhere, but 167 techies, including BTech and MTech degree-holders, have joined the Punjab Police as constable. They will be drawing a meagre salary of ₹ 10,000 during the probation period of two years.

After completing their nine-month-long training, the techies were commissioned as constable at a passing out parade held the in-service police training centre here on Thursday. Of the 257 trainees, 167 will be joining the IT wing of the Punjab Police and 90 will be attached with the intelligence wing.

Ashish Sharma, an MCA, who joined as an intelligence assistant, said private sector had fewer opportunities and government job was more secure. “I have been recruited for the intelligence wing. I will be on probation for two years and get a meagre salary of ₹10,000 per month. After two years, I will get around ₹40,000 per month,” he said.

“I had worked in the private sector for two years and then worked with the rural department as panchayat secretary, which was a semi-governmental post. I applied for a job with Punjab Police last year and got selected. This job is permanent, which gives me security,” Sharma said.

Training centre commandant Rajpal Singh Sandhu said six of the trainees hold MTech degree, while 180 are BTech graduates. He said other recruits have degrees such as MSc (IT), BSc (IT), MCA, BCA and some diploma in information technology.

“Earlier, the department used to bring technical staff on deputation from other wings. This is the first instance that staff has exclusively been recruited for the wing. The minimum educational qualification to apply for this post was graduation in a computer-related course,” Rajpal said.

Meanwhile, some of the trainees were honoured for their outstanding performance during the training. The centre imparts training in physical endurance, weapon handling, shooting, besides teaching them subjects like law, IT and intelligence.

Inspector general of police Ram Singh participated in the passing out parade.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 21:40 IST