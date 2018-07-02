23-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Bathinda, 3 booked

Amid growing outrage over the issue of illicit drugs across the state, a 23-year-old labourer, Lavpreet Khan, was found dead after suspected overdose in Talwandi Sabo, 30km from here, on Sunday evening.

On a complaint by his father, Jeevan Khan, police registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three unidentified men, who had allegedly taken Lavpreet along hours before he was found dead, with froth coming out of his mouth suggesting poisoning, in the fields along the road to Rama Mandi.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barinder Singh said the father complained that three unknown persons came at his house at about 9.30 am on Sunday in a car and took along Lavpreet, who is survived by his wife and a four-month-old daughter. “He was hooked to drugs,” said the DSP.

“The father said he suspects Lavpreet died after three persons gave him overdose of some drug,” said the DSP, adding that the exact cause of death will be known only after viscera report of deceased is available. Postmortem was conducted at the Talwandi Sabo civil hospital on Monday and cremation carried out.

Three other deaths linked to drugs

Meanwhile, two deaths due to alleged drug overdose were reported in Ferozepur district too, and another in Ludhiana.

In Ludhiana district, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the fields in Rampur Pattu Chandu village of Doraha. It was reported that the victim, Satnam Singh, was a drug addict and mentally disturbed as he lived alone after divorce. The villagers kept the body in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Ludhiana and are now waiting for his elder sister, who is settled in Canada, to arrive. Locals who did not want to be named said his wife had admitted him to a drug de-addiction centre, but he relapsed and the marriage ended in divorce, after which he started living in a small room in the fields. Inspector Manjit Singh, the SHO at Doraha, said they did not receive any information about the death and would investigate the matter.

In Ferozepur, electrician Basant Singh, 28, of Khalchiya village and two resident Shivam, 22, a mechanic, were found dead. However, the claims of these deaths being due to drug overdose were limited to family claims so far.

(Inputs from Ludhiana and Ferozepur)