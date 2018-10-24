4 pharma firm officials die, driver hurt as car hits truck in Pinjore

Four officials of a pharma company, Torrent in Baddi, including a general manager in the human resources department, were killed and the driver injured when their car hit a truck head on near Kiratpur village in Pinjore on Tuesday.

Police said the Ertiga car was going from Panchkula to Baddi. The truck driver fled after the accident at 6:30 am. The reason for the crash is not clear yet.

“Either both vehicles could be speeding or the car lost its balance because of the bad road. It’s a single lane,” said a cop.

Aagosh Gopalan, 49, and Vipan Kumar, 38, died on the spot. Pinjore police personnel, after being informed about the accident, rushed driver Kamaldeep, age not disclosed, Babu Pillai, 42, and Sanjay Kumar, 30, to the Panchkula civil hospital. Later, Pillai and Kumar were referred to Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where they succumbed to their injuries.

Gopalan and Vipin Kumar’s bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.

Post-mortem of Pillai and Sanjay Kumar’s bodies, kept at the mortuary of Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital and Government Multispeciality Hospital, respectively, will be done tomorrow.

The freezer in the PGIMER morgue was not functioning properly because of which the bodies were sent to other hospitals, a senior Torrent official said. Kamaldeep is under treatment at Panchkula.

Gopalan from Bhilai in Chattisgarh and living in Sector 21, Panchkula, was general manager (HR). Pillai, from Kerala, who lived in Zirakpur, and Sanjay Kumar, from Kasauli, were manager-administration and Vipan Kumar from Tarola Mandi and a resident of Mohali was assistant manager.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the truck driver in Pinjore.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 10:53 IST