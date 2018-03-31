40-yr-old man booked for raping minor near Amritsar

Tarn Taran city police, on Saturday, booked a 40-year-old man after a 13-year-old girl lodged a complaint to the police that he had been raping her for the past 10 months and was threatening her to make a video and upload it on the internet, if she told anyone about it.

The accused Harjit Singh aka Bittu is a resident of the Guru Ka Khuh locality in Tarn Taran.

The minor girl, who is a Class-8 student, stated in her complaint that her father had sold his shop to the accused around five years ago. The accused used to visit their house. She said she has been going to SD Senior Secondary School for tuition classes and in June 2017, the accused came there.

“He took me from my tuition by telling my teacher that my mother was not well and he had come here to take me home,” she said. Instead of taking her home, he took her to a house in the Holy City area of Tarn Taran where he raped her, she said.

“When I opposed him, the accused threatened me by saying that he will kill me and my parents,” the complaint mentioned. She said the accused had been raping her since then under the threat that he had also made a video clip of her and will upload it on the internet.

Station house officer (SHO) Manjinder Singh said based on the girl’s complaint, a case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 4 of the Protection of Children Act 2012 and sections 5 and 6 of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused,” SHO added.