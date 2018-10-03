46-yr-old brain dead patient saves lives of 2 kidney patients in Chandigarh

A brain-dead organ donor from Panchkula saved the lives of two patients who were suffering from end-stage kidney disease in Chandigarh. With this, the total count of cadaver organ donation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) this year has touched 26. Last year, the number was 44.

The latest donor has been identified as Kanhaiya, 46, of Panchkula, who was a road mishap victim. On September 29, Kanhaiya, was walking on the road in Sector 20, Panchkula, with his son when he was hit by a vehicle. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula. From there, he was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him brain dead.

With his wife, Meena’s consent, the Kanhaiya’s kidneys were retrieved and transplanted to two critical patients suffering from the last stage of renal failure. “It was difficult to say yes for organ donation. But the only thought that helped me go ahead with this decision was Kanhaiya’s sympathetic nature. He always helped those in pain, so I thought this might give solace to his soul,” said Meena.

Earlier this month, two more families, one from Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh and another from Karnal in Haryana, saved five lives by giving consent to donate the organs of their brain-dead kin.

Dr Vipin Koushal, the nodal officer of regional organ and tissue transplant organisation (ROTTO), PGIMER, said, “Brave donor families like these help sustain the cadaver organ donation programme at the hospital.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 20:20 IST