6-month-old drowns in open drain in Mohali

A six-month-old boy died after falling into an open drain outside his house at Daun village in Mohali on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Rohit. His father, Vishnu, works as a daily labourer.

Vishnu said while using a walker in the morning, the child went out from the verandah and fell into the drain, which is about 3-foot deep and 1.5-foot wide.

It was around 15 minutes later that Vishnu went out looking for the child. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The family is from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and has been staying here on rent for the past four years.

Village adopted by MP

Daun village has been adopted by Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. However, residents claim the village is far from ‘adarsh’ (ideal) as drains remain uncovered.

Satnam Singh, a resident, has shot off letters to Chandumajra and the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighting the poor state of drains and roads in the village, which are posing threat to lives.

Meanwhile, Chandumajra was not available for comment.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:47 IST