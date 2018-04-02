60-year-old falls to death from fourth floor ‘while lunging after shaver’ in Kharar

A retired bank employee fell from his flat’s bathroom window on the fourth floor of Gilco Valley in Kharar and died on Monday, police said.

The victim, Norbu Cheiang Bodhu, 60, who is originally from Nepal but worked at a local bank, had gone to the bathroom to shave when the shaving machine slipped from his hand and fell outside the window, police said, quoting his family.

“The family members said that Bodhu lunged after the machine when he lost balance and had a fatal fall,” said the investigating officer, head constable Mohan Lal. He was declared brought dead at the local civil hospital.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, the elder of whom, Bechan Palam Bodh, 27, works with a consulate and gave the details, police said. Inquest proceedings were held.