7 months after dera violence, Panchkula awaits for new CCTV cameras

It’s been more than seven months when the majority of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) here were damaged in the violence in the aftermath of Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in rape case. The cameras are awaiting replacement.

The police have sought cameras, chiefly at the entry and the exit points of Panchkula, Pinjore and Kalka, areas that fall under the municipal corporation (MC) jurisdiction, which can aid them in solving crime cases.

Last year in November, Panchkula police in their proposal had sought CCTVs at additional 22 locations and 6 market areas, which included two drones.

Currently, there are a total of 56 cameras in Panchkula, installed at 18 locations, out of which majority of the cameras are damaged or dysfunctional.

MC opens bid for 26 damaged cameras

The MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said 26 cameras were damaged and will be replaced with the new ones soon. “A technical bid earlier this week was opened for the 26 damaged cameras, and which required maintenance has been taken up,” he added.

“Also, a report related to the tender of installing new CCTV cameras sought by the police has been sent to the government. As the funds required is above the capacity of the civic body, the matter has been forwarded to the government,” said Jogpal.

He said a joint report of tender for installing cameras worth ₹13 crore was sent to the higher authorities after which certain queries were taken up by them. “Pending government clearance, work of installation will be taken up within 2-3 months,” he added.

The maintenance of the cameras is with the municipal corporation while the control room is set up at the Sector-14 police station.

The assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Munish Sehgal, said, “Around 21 CCTV cameras are presently functioning in the city. “Majority of them are damaged, few were dysfunctional and needs maintenance. We have also sought new cameras at different locations in our recent proposal, which is under process,” he said.

The new locations include under bridge in Sector 19, naka point at Harmilap Nagar near Zirakpur, border of Sector 19 and Baltana, border of Sector 20 and Peer Muchalla, T-point Morni road, among others. Most of them are border points in Panchkula, which becomes easy escape routes for criminals.

Morni location was included as it has recently become a crime hotspot among the places. Tanishq Bhasin, 19, was found shot dead in his car at Morni and three children from Kurukshetra too were found murdered.

He said that CCTV footage not only holds important value with regards to traffic, but also with crime and to establish link with the accused. “The camera at Morni entry point is highly important as the mobile network doesn’t work properly there. Also monitoring will help check the movement of commuters going to Morni,” said Sehgal.