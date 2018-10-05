7-yr-old Faridkot boy hit by Sukhpal Khaira’s pilot car dies

Two days after a 7-year-old boy, Arjun Singh, of Nanaksar Basti in Faridkot city, was reportedly hit by the pilot car in the cavalcade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Wednesday evening, the child died at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

Khaira, the Bholath MLA, was visiting villages in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts to seek support for his ‘Rosh March’ from Kotkapura to Bargari that is scheduled on Sunday. On the day of the accident, his pilot car hit the boy, who was playing on the roadside, eyewitnesses claimed. Arjun, son of migrant labourers, was rushed to the hospital in one of the cars in Khaira’s convoy and had been on ventilator support with head injuries. Police claimed that till the filing of the report, they had not received any complaint.

