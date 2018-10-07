93,000-tonne paddy procured in Punjab

Government agencies and private millers procured 93,344-tonne paddy in Punjab till October 6.

The paddy procurement is at least 10 days behind the schedule due to high-moisture content with rain lashing the region in the last week of September when the crop was at its harvesting stage.

Currently, the paddy reaching the mandis has higher moisture than 17% prescribed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

A government spokesman said of the 93,344 tonnnes, government agencies procured 84,404 tonnes and private millers procured 8,940 tonnes.

The spokesman said PUNGRAIN has procured 23,193 tonnes, Markfed 23,065 tonnes, Punsup 18,692 tonnes, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation 9,526 and 9,872 tonnes. The FCI, a central agency, has procured 56 tonnes.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 20:59 IST