95% matrimonial disputes resolved at preliminary stage

A year and half after the Chandigarh district court officially designated an additional district and session judge’s court as a family court, the move has garnered positive outcome, preventing prolonged litigation.

Out of 187 matters, 181 cases of couples seeking divorce/separation were settled at the preliminary level in 2017. Six more such cases have been settled in the first two months of 2018.

Even though the women’s cell of Chandigarh police is supposed to motivate couples in matrimonial dispute cases through counselling, such cases have been growing over the years. The matters that aren’t resolved at this level reach the family court.

As per Section 9 of The Family Courts Act, 1984, it is the duty of the court to make efforts for settlement. Referring to the provision of the Act, a separate room next to the court was made last year.

District attorney Manu Kakkar said, “We make every endeavour at the stage of anticipatory bail application to unite the couples involved in matrimonial disputes.”

Kakkar said that one such dispute leads to multifarious litigations which adds up to more cases to be adjudicated in different courts.

Matters resolved

One such matter dates back to September 29, 2017,wherein a complaint of mental and physical harassment and demand of dowry was filed by a 28-year-old woman against her husband, who was a pilot, at the Chandigarh court.

The couple had met during a training when both of them were working with the same airline in 2007.They got married in January 2013. It was alleged that the woman’s in-laws were not satisfied with the dowry. The matter was resolved through a compromise. However, later due to some altercation, the matter was amicably settled in November 2017.

In another matrimonial dispute case involving a woman inspector,30, and her 33-year-old husband who was working as a government official in the UT food and supply department, the matter was settled at a preliminary level.The couple, who got married in March 2013, was handicapped. The matter was settled in February 2018, after the woman’s in-laws agreed to pay ₹1 lakh to settle the matter within a month of the case coming up in the court.

Similarly, a 27-year-old computer engineer from Chandigarh got married to an IT engineer,29, who was working in Singapore. The couple who had got married in July 2016 filed for a divorce petition. The matter was settled in December 2017.

Vipan Negi, a lawyer who specializes in matrimonial disputes, said, “The family court resolves disputes amicably. Many a times, the judicial officer even counsels the couple involved.”

Separate entity

The family court was given a separate entity in September 2016 in the court of justice Ashwani Kumar, civil judge, after which it was shifted to the court of justice Neerja Kalson, additional district and sessions judge, in October 2016.A couple of months after Kalson’s transfer, additional district and sessions judge Aradhna Sawhney was given the charge.